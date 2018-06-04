CNN Underscored wants you to travel in style with these seven must-have travel essentials. Enter for a chance to win these products today! #sweepstakes

The Ultimate Travel Giveaway

Spring is in full swing, and with it come much-needed getaways. But before you can enjoy your R&R this season, you'll want to pack your bags with a few travel essentials. To get your luggage ready to go, we’ve rounded up some of CNN Underscored’s must-have products into one stellar giveaway — and you could win it all, simply by entering and subscribing to the CNN Store and CNN Underscored newsletters. Get ready to travel in style.

What's Included?

iPad Pro

The headliner of this giveaway, the iPad Pro, is the gold standard of tablet computing. Whether you have some time to kill at the airport or want to find a restaurant in town once you get to the hotel, the iPad Pro has you covered. Equipped with the world's most advanced operating system and a sleek, portable design, this tablet makes an excellent alternative to traveling with a laptop.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

If you're traveling by plane, noise-canceling headphones are an absolute essential and the QuietComfort is the best Bose has to offer. This means they're some of the best headphones on the planet. With world-class noise cancellation and the Google Assistant built-in, you can play music, receive texts, get answers to your travel questions and much more, all without looking at your phone.

Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic

This pocket-sized camera is a major upgrade over your smartphone camera. Loaded with advanced features like bulb and double exposures, this mini camera captures light creatively and delivers high-quality photos in an instant.

CNN Outback Wax Duffle

Why not travel like your favorite reporters? This carry-on-friendly duffle features the CNN logo and offers a flexible construction. Plus its 18”x 9” design has plenty of room for all of your travel needs.

CNN Thermal Bottle

While you can’t bring liquids through TSA security checkpoints, you can bring water bottles. Since we know the importance of staying hydrated, we’ve included the CNN Thermal Bottle in the giveaway. With this packed along, dry cabin air won’t have a thing on you. This double wall, stainless-steel bottle will help you stay hydrated and keep your H20 chilled out on even the longest of journeys.

CNN Dual Port Travel Adapter

If you've traveled a lot, you know the pain points of getting to a new country and realizing you can't plug in your devices. This simple adapter solves that problem. It works in 150 countries and fits in your pocket so you can rest assured you'll be able to get a charge anywhere.

VPN Unlimited

Digital privacy is always of paramount importance, especially when traveling. As such, you should be using a VPN when you're connecting to WiFi abroad. VPN Unlimited was named PC Mag's Top VPN for 2017 and allows you to use an encrypted, secure connection from anywhere in the world. Plus, when traveling abroad, VPN Unlimited allows access to sites that may be censored, such as your American Netflix or other social media accounts.

